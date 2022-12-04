Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Kimco Realty by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of KIM opened at $22.61 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 237.84%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

