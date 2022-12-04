Want Want China Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5206 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.
Want Want China Stock Performance
Shares of Want Want China stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Want Want China has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14.
About Want Want China
