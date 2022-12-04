Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $58.89 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,926 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.46% of Packaging Co. of America worth $58,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PKG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

