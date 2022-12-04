Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,425 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

