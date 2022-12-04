WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,621 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WestRock were worth $14,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 23.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $62,641,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 87.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,850,000 after acquiring an additional 723,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WestRock Trading Down 0.4 %

WestRock stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.