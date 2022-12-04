Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 799.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $34,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 233,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after purchasing an additional 205,665 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on WH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,013,090. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

