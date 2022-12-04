Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.33.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $274.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.71. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

