Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Seagen by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Seagen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.79. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $3,410,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

