Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,314 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Insider Activity

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

