10,681 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $28,901,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,043,000 after buying an additional 1,363,968 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3,656.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 608,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 592,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,325,000 after buying an additional 563,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $13.01 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.