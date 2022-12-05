1,279 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after buying an additional 543,539 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 482,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $165.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 52-week low of $121.59 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.43.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.