298 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SMH stock opened at $223.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.45. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $318.69.

