298 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
SMH stock opened at $223.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.45. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $318.69.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.