31,468 Shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Commercial Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 63,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 0.8 %

ACRE opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 145.05%.

ACRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

