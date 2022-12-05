6,790 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,790 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

