8,204 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 869.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMH opened at $45.42 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69.

