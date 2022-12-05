838 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 838 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 136,131 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $93.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $728,285. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

