ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Down 11.2% in November

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,342,000 after purchasing an additional 663,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ABB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ABB by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,392,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 182,201 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

