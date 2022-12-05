Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after buying an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after buying an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after buying an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $75.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

