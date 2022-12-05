AeroVironment (AVAV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. AeroVironment has set its FY23 guidance at $1.35-1.65 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $92.68 on Monday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,853.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AeroVironment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 82.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.