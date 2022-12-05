AeroVironment (AVAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. AeroVironment has set its FY23 guidance at $1.35-1.65 EPS.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $92.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,853.97 and a beta of 0.54. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,371,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,680 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

