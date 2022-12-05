Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Affirm by 59.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,107,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,179,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Affirm by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,070,000 after purchasing an additional 643,926 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Affirm from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm Price Performance

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $128.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.