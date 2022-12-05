Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Update

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,540,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 77,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of BABA opened at $90.06 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $238.49 billion, a PE ratio of 225.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

