Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Align Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $198.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average of $239.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $688.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.