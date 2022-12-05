Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $16.28 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,397 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.54% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Insider Activity

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,407 shares of company stock worth $5,704,626. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.