Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 1,326 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 317,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

JCI stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

