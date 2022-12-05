Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Shares of LOW opened at $214.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.72. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

