Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $54,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after buying an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after buying an additional 676,272 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after buying an additional 259,773 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

