Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of EIX opened at $65.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

