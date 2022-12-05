ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.02% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $48,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 61,202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96.

