Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Cut by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,715 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Ameren worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.13. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

