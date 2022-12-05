American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

American Assets Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 168.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AAT opened at $27.95 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,872,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,165,025.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,892,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,377,438.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,872,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,165,025.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 177,324 shares of company stock worth $4,868,975. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

