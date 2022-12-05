American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American International Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $62.75 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

