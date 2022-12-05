American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

