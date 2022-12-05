American International Group Inc. Sells 11,194 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 154,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 475,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.