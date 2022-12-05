American International Group Inc. Sells 2,396 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 86.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $74.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

