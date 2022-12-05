AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,771,000 after buying an additional 718,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after buying an additional 557,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after buying an additional 437,235 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

AME stock opened at $144.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,986 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

