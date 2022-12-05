Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Boosted by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $80.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

