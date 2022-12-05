ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,869 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of ANSYS worth $50,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after purchasing an additional 446,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 371.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 387,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.91.

ANSS stock opened at $256.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

