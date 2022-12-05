Argan (AGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $118.11 million during the quarter.

Argan Price Performance

NYSE:AGX opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $528.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. Argan has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $42.15.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Argan from €104.00 ($107.22) to €87.00 ($89.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Argan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Argan by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Argan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Argan by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Argan by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Stories

