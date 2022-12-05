Argan (AGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $118.11 million during the quarter.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $38.06 on Monday. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $528.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Argan Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($107.22) to €87.00 ($89.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Argan by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Argan by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Argan by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Argan by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

