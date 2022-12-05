ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $38.16 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $103.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

