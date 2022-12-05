Arweave One Day Volume Reaches $15.50 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $9.33 or 0.00053916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $311.65 million and $15.50 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,307.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.38 or 0.00666577 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00246510 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000690 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Arweave Coin Trading
