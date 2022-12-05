Audius Achieves Market Cap of $153.79 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Audius has a market cap of $153.79 million and $11.28 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

