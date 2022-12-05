Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 19.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Avangrid by 2.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Avangrid by 22.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Avangrid by 42.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

NYSE AGR opened at $42.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

