Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $115.38 or 0.00666577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $184.08 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,307.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00246510 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00053916 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000690 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,247,800 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
