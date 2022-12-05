BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.89 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $90,359.18 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,307.05 or 0.99988029 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010539 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00242677 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.16072383 USD and is down -5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.