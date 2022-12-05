Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,510,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 21,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

BX opened at $85.16 on Monday. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $143.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

