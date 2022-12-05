Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

BX stock opened at $85.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59. Blackstone has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $143.41.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

