BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $352,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 99.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNR stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

