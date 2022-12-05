BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 800 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 69.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,232,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,463,000 after acquiring an additional 506,984 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 23.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,714,000 after acquiring an additional 388,772 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 201.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 260,018 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Autohome by 52.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 463,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 159,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Up 8.1 %

ATHM stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autohome Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATHM. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.